To make this Pokémon art, you need lots and lots of Rubik’s Cubes. I mean, lots.
Twitter user Epee bought a whole bunch of Rubik’s Cubes to make these creations.
But look at what you can do with them.
Advertisement
Each one took about 900 Rubik’s Cubes to complete.
Advertisement
This one, however, needed around one thousand cubes.
The problem with Rubik’s Cube art is that it makes opening the closet door difficult, it seems.
Advertisement
For more Rubik’s Cube art, follow Epee on Twitter.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.