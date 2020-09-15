Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Pokémon Air Is A Rubber Pikachu Folks Can Ride

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:pokemon
pokemonjapankotakueastpikachu
3
Save
Gif: Official Site
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

This isn’t a video game, but rather, a rideable rubber Pikachu toy. Say hello to Pokémon Air.

Advertisement

According to the official site, while Pokémon Air is listed as age three and up, it claims that even adults can ride the rubber Pikachu. Pokémon Air can hold up to 100 kilograms (220 pounds), so not all adults, but it does come with a six-month warranty!

Illustration for article titled Pokémon Air Is A Rubber Pikachu Folks Can Ride
Image: Official Site
Advertisement

For grown-ups who might not want to ride a rubber Pikachu, Pokémon Air can be used as a pillow or an armrest of sorts.

Illustration for article titled Pokémon Air Is A Rubber Pikachu Folks Can Ride
Image: Official Site
G/O Media may get a commission
Baby Yoda Echo Dot 3rd Gen Stand
Baby Yoda Echo Dot 3rd Gen Stand

This reminds me of Rody, the Italian rubbery pony toy that has since become an iconic plaything in Japan. Like Rody, the main purpose of Pokémon Air, it seems, is to help small children maintain their balance—then, I guess, allow some adults the chance to ride Pikachu. 

Illustration for article titled Pokémon Air Is A Rubber Pikachu Folks Can Ride
Image: Official Site
Advertisement

Priced at ￥7,500 yen ($71), pre-orders begin in Japan on October 1. No word yet on an international release. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

We Asked A Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Master How To Combo Like A Beast

Let's Rank The Tony Hawk Games, From Worst To Best

Charles Barkley Won't Be In NBA 2K Until Older Players Get Paid

Our Favorite Photos From Cosplay's All-Star Weekend

DISCUSSION

armuunnokuroneko
Christine Q.