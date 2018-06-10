We’re two press conferences into E3 2018, and there’s already so much to talk about. Won’t you join us?



On the first episode of Kotaku Splitscreen’s special E3 coverage, Jason Schreier and I talked about everything we liked (and didn’t like) about EA’s press conference yesterday and Microsoft’s conference today. Listen below, and download an MP3 here.

We’ll be putting out a bunch of podcasts this week for E3, with press conference reactions, developer interviews, and impressions of the games we’re playing on the show floor. Subscribe to Splitscreen on Apple Podcasts and Google Play to follow along. Leave us a review if you like what you hear, and reach us at splitscreen@kotaku.com with any and all questions, requests, and suggestions.