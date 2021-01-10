Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Please Play This Wolfenstein vs Monkey Ball Game

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:wolfenstein
wolfensteinmonkey ballsuper monkey ballreturn to castle wolfenstein
Gif: Return to Castle Monkey Ball

Return to Castle Monkey Ball is what happens when you take two very different and beloved games and smash them together in a way that on paper sounds terrible, but which in practice is so very very excellent.

Made by Nickireda, it’s a fantastic homage to both games, combining the pioneering visuals and nazi-killing premise of Wolfenstein with the precise control and banana consumption required of Monkey Ball.

Most impressive, I think, is that it’s so playable with a keyboard! You can and should be playing it (in your browser) here.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

