I am absolutely terrified of sharks, among many other things, and that’s always been a hassle when trying to play games with underwater sections. I’m down for Maneater, though, because in this game I am the shark.



I know that there have been other games where you can be a shark, but they haven’t looked anywhere near as horrific as this. The trailer below spends half its time looking like a game designed as a personal attack on my sanity:

But by the time it kicks into the shark’s perspective, I’m all good. There’s no need to fear the shark when you are the shark, and this looks doubly good for me, because not only will I be taking my revenge on humans threatening my food supplies and livelihood, but I’ll be taking revenge on my stupid shark fears as well.

Insanely, this isn’t some cheap action game for laughs; it’s a massive open-world RPG that’s coming to the PC.