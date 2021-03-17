Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Please Enjoy Breath Of The Wild In 8K (If You Can)

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled Please Enjoy Breath Of The Wild In 8K (If You Can)
Screenshot: Digital Dreams

A few years back I was marvelling at Breath of the Wild in 4K, now we are all free to admire the game running in 8K, and with some (shaded) ray tracing to boot.

That’s if you’ve got an 8K monitor. Since that’s almost nobody, the video here by Digital Dreams still looks incredible in 4K, 2K and even 1080p (thanks to the jacked-up settings and ray tracing shader used in this emulator), so you’re not exactly missing out.

For those just joining us/this scene, this is the Wii U version of the game running on a PC via the Cemu emulator, with its visual settings maxxed out and a form of ray tracing enabled via a reshader. You can find more info on this stuff and some download links in the video’s comments section.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

jtrctylr
jtrctylr

This is just how I remember BOTW always looking.