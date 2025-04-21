Amazon's Awesome (And Big) 4K Blu-Ray Sale Is Back

If you’ve been wanting to build your physical movie collection or just want to watch some new movies for cheap, then I have some good news. Amazon’s fantastic 3 for $33 4K UHD Blu-ray sale is back. It’s the perfect time to add some sharp looking classics and new hits to your movie collection.

Disney's New Lo-Fi Goofy Video Is Hiding A Kingdom Hearts Tease CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Disney's New Lo-Fi Goofy Video Is Hiding A Kingdom Hearts Tease

Disney's New Lo-Fi Goofy Video Is Hiding A Kingdom Hearts Tease CC Share Subtitles Off

English Disney's New Lo-Fi Goofy Video Is Hiding A Kingdom Hearts Tease

Here’s how the deal works: Just go to this Amazon store page, pick three movies that are part of the deal, toss them in your cart, and then you pay $33 regardless of how much each movie costs. And like before, you can toss more than three movies into your cart to save even more. I built a test cart filled with $200 worth of movies and at checkout, Amazon only wanted $107.

Advertisement

Remember, you’ll need a UHD player to watch these movies. Your PS5 and Xbox Series X are solid UHD players, assuming they have disc slots!

Advertisement

Here are some of the newest films included in the relaunched 3 for $33 sale:

Recent Movies

Godzilla Minus One

The Batman

1917

Nope

The Flash

The Suicide Squad

Black Adam

Atomic Blonde

Detective Pikachu

No Time To Die

Tár

Glass

Matrix Resurrections

The Fabelmans

Last Night In Soho

Joker

Back in January, Amazon did a similar sale on 4K UHD physical movies. I grabbed a few, but missed out on some others because they weren’t included in the deal or sold out before I could snag them. So I’m happy to see the 3 for $33 deal return.

Advertisement

We don’t currently know when this sale will end as the deal’s terms and conditions online still refer to the January 20 end date from the sale earlier this year. Last time it was about two weeks, so I’d expect this one to last about as long.

Here are some older movies that are also part of the 4K UHD sale:

Classics

Jaws

Blazing Saddles

Blade Runner: Final Cut

Casino

The Terminator

The Lost Boys

The Big Lebowski

2001: A Space Odyssey

ET: The Extra-Terrestrial

King Kong (2005)

To Kill a Mockingbird

The Shawshank Redemption

The Fugitive

The Blues Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Psycho

.

