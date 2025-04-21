Amazon's Awesome (And Big) 4K Blu-Ray Sale Is Back

If you’ve been wanting to build your physical movie collection or just want to watch some new movies for cheap, then I have some good news. Amazon’s fantastic 3 for $33 4K UHD Blu-ray sale is back. It’s the perfect time to add some sharp looking classics and new hits to your movie collection.
Here’s how the deal works: Just go to this Amazon store page, pick three movies that are part of the deal, toss them in your cart, and then you pay $33 regardless of how much each movie costs. And like before, you can toss more than three movies into your cart to save even more. I built a test cart filled with $200 worth of movies and at checkout, Amazon only wanted $107.
Remember, you’ll need a UHD player to watch these movies. Your PS5 and Xbox Series X are solid UHD players, assuming they have disc slots!
Here are some of the newest films included in the relaunched 3 for $33 sale:
Recent Movies
- Godzilla Minus One
- The Batman
- 1917
- Nope
- The Flash
- The Suicide Squad
- Black Adam
- Atomic Blonde
- Detective Pikachu
- No Time To Die
- Tár
- Glass
- Matrix Resurrections
- The Fabelmans
- Last Night In Soho
- Joker
Back in January, Amazon did a similar sale on 4K UHD physical movies. I grabbed a few, but missed out on some others because they weren’t included in the deal or sold out before I could snag them. So I’m happy to see the 3 for $33 deal return.
We don’t currently know when this sale will end as the deal’s terms and conditions online still refer to the January 20 end date from the sale earlier this year. Last time it was about two weeks, so I’d expect this one to last about as long.
Here are some older movies that are also part of the 4K UHD sale:
Classics
- Jaws
- Blazing Saddles
- Blade Runner: Final Cut
- Casino
- The Terminator
- The Lost Boys
- The Big Lebowski
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- ET: The Extra-Terrestrial
- King Kong (2005)
- To Kill a Mockingbird
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Fugitive
- The Blues Brothers
- Full Metal Jacket
- Psycho
