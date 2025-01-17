A Ton Of 4K Blu-Ray Box Sets Are On Sale Right Now

A big 4K Blu-ray movie collection sale is happening right now, letting you grab all of the movies in some popular franchises—like Harry Potter and Mad Max—for around the cost of a single, new UHD film. But you’d better act fast as this deal ends in a few days!

Gruv.com is currently doing a large, 4K UHD sale on a selection of movie collections. So instead of just Jurassic World or one Fast & Furious movie, these collections often contain the entire franchise, or most of it. For example, you can buy the Rocky Ultimate Knockout Collection, which contains all six Rocky films, for just $70 instead of the usual $100 price tag. These collections are a great way to build up your physical movie collection, especially when they are on sale like this. (And for those wondering: Amazon seems to be price-matching some of these deals, like the Matrix collection, but not all of them.)

Gruv’s 4K UHD collection sale ends on January 20, so don’t wait too long if you want to grab any of these discounted box sets.

Just remember you’ll need a UHD Blu-ray player to watch these movies. (Your PS5 and Xbox Series X are solid UHD players, assuming they have disc slots!) And you’ll need to make sure your TV is 4K compatible.

Here are some of the best movie collections currently on sale:

James Bond: The Daniel Craig 5-Film Collection - $40 ($90)

- $40 ($90) Stanley Kubrick: 3-Film Collection - $27 ($80)

- $27 ($80) Harry Potter: Complete 8-Film Collection - $70 ($90)

- $70 ($90) The Matrix: 4-Film Collection - $35 ($85)

- $35 ($85) Jurassic World Complete Collection - $45 ($100)

- $45 ($100) The Mummy Trilogy - $25 ($60)

- $25 ($60) Mad Max 5-Film Collection - $65 ($110)