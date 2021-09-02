We’ll finally get a better picture of what lies ahead for the PS5 during a September 9 showcase, Sony announced on the PlayStation Blog today.



The PS5 showcase will run around 40 minutes and include updates from various PlayStation Studios about games “releasing this holiday and beyond.” The PlayStation Blog stressed that the showcase won’t feature any information about Sony’s upcoming PS5 VR headset, but will have post-show interviews with developers, diving into more detail on some of the announcements.

News of the showcase comes after a relatively quiet summer from PlayStation. Sony didn’t hold any big livestreams of its own or make a substantial appearance at third-party events like E3. Outside of one-off announcements for PS5 ports like the Ghost of Tsushima and Death Stranding Director’s Cuts, the most we’ve heard came when Guerilla Games appeared at Gamescom last week to confirm the delay of Horizon Forbidden West until February 2022.

As a result, the PS5 first-party release calendar has been looking a little light for this fall heading into the holiday season. After the timed-console exclusive Death Loop comes out next month there’s cross-gen action adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits and then...not much else outside of cross-platform blockbusters like Battlefield 2042 and Guardians of the Galaxy.

The upcoming untitled God of War game that everyone has taken to calling God of War: Ragnarok had previously been teased for a 2021 release, but was also postponed. A number of other games have also slipped to 2022 due to ongoing work complications resulting from the pandemic.

The PS5 got off to a strong start this year with Returnal and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Hopefully it still has a surprise or two up its sleeve to finish 2021 out. The September 9 showcase is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. ET on YouTube and Twitch.