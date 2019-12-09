Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

PlayStation's Baseball Studio Is Releasing Games On Rival Systems

Luke Plunkett
MLB The Show, a long-running exclusive to PlayStation systems that is developed by a Sony studio, will now be appearing on other consoles as part of the series’ new licensing deal with Major League Baseball.

The deal means that while the series will continue to appear on Sony systems, it will also be released on “additional console platforms...as early as 2021".

While no specific mention is made in the press release of what those systems are, both Nintendo:

and Microsoft:

seem pretty excited about the news.

To recap: a series developed internally by Sony will be appearing on rival consoles. I know Minecraft already does this, but that was slightly different on account of it originally being an independent and wildly popular game that Microsoft simply bought; this feels a lot more like cats and dogs living together.

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

