News

11 Awesome Games That Are All Just $5 On PlayStation Right Now

The March sale has some amazing deals on older gems

By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Art shows a man with a chicken mask.
Image: Dennaton Games

PlayStation’s Mega March sale is currently available on PS4 and PS5 (sorry, fellow Vita owners) and has some great deals on older games, especially stuff from the 2010s. If you’re looking for something to play and don’t want to break the bank, I have some perfect picks to add to your library.

The discounts of up to 75 percent off run until March 26 on the PlayStation Store. A bunch of games are currently only $5 as a result. Here are 11 I’d recommend:

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  • Dishonored Definitive Edition
  • Hotline Miami Collection
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Atomicrops
  • Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
  • Little Nightmares
  • SteamWorld Heist
  • Contra Anniversary Collection
  • Darkest Dungeon

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is a mash-up Tolkien-flavored fantasy and Assassin’s Creed gameplay that goes surprisingly well together, thanks in large part to the clever nemesis system (RIP Monolith Studios) via which orcs who manage to kill you get promoted and become stronger over time and will reference your past encounters, leading to entertaining emergent storytelling moments. Also the game’s second area shows Mordor at its most beautiful, with a pre-war lushness that would soon be replaced by scorched earth as Sauron redecorated the place.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is another standout blockbuster from last gen. The immersive sim is better than its initial reception by reviewers and players alike suggested. It has some beautiful cyberpunk sandboxes to explore, and the stealth gameplay holds up really well, too. Unfortunately, we’re probably not getting another Deus Ex game anytime soon, either.

You can’t go wrong with any of the others, many of which offer more bite-sized genre experiences in roguelikes (Atomicrops), Metroidvanias (Guacamelee!), horror-lite adventures (Little Nightmares), RPGs (Darkest Dungeon), and others. Can you believe it’s been 10 years since Hotline Miami 2 came out? I’m adding it to my backlog now before the 20th anniversary sneaks up me.

.