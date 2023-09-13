PS Plus September Games Are A Rad Grab Bag Of RPGs, Shooters

The fall season is fast approaching and with it comes a new lineup of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Keeping in line with last month’s diverse catalog of PS Plus offerings, September’s list features role-playing games, first-person shooters, and gorgeous story-driven games coming to the service on September 19.



First up is Nier: Replicant ver.1.22474487139, the 2021 remaster of Square Enix’s cult-classic 2010 action-RPG, Nier: Gestalt. Summarizing this predecessor to creator Yoko Taro’s later mega-hit Nier: Automata is a bit of a tall task considering its many twists, turns, and multiple endings. All you need to know is you play as a nameless protagonist as he and his party of outcasts battle against hordes of otherworldly monsters to save his kidnapped sister. The game is chock full of anime-esque weapons and even more (slightly clunky) anime-inspired combat and its soundtrack unequivocably fucks.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - 13 Stories Trailer | PS4

Another big get in September will be the sci-fi time-traveling with mechs (!) saga 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Developed by Vanillaware, 13 Sentinels follows a group of high school students who summon giant mechs to defend their city from invading kaiju. 13 Sentinels plays like a mix between a tactical tower defense game and a 2D side-scrolling adventure game with lovely background art. If that’s a sufficient elevator pitch for you, I would advise keeping a notepad on hand because the game has a bunch of mind-blowing twists that’ll make your brain whirl.



PS Plus Line-Up For September 2023

Here’s everything else coming to PS Plus in September:

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Star Ocean The Divine Force

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir

Unpacking

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Cloudpunk

Contra: Rogue Corps

Tails Noir

Call of the Sea

West of Dead

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

And here are the additional games coming for PlayStation Premium members (it’s mostly more Star Ocean):

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster

Dragon’s Crown Pro

Looks like a pretty strong month, all told.



