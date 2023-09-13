Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

PS Plus September Games Are A Rad Grab Bag Of RPGs, Shooters

Nier: Replicant, 13 Sentinels, and a bunch of Star Ocean games are making their way to PS Plus

Square Enix
By
Isaiah Colbert
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A Nier: Replicant image shows artwork of its main characters sitting on a hill.
Image: Square Enix / Kotaku

The fall season is fast approaching and with it comes a new lineup of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Keeping in line with last month’s diverse catalog of PS Plus offerings, September’s list features role-playing games, first-person shooters, and gorgeous story-driven games coming to the service on September 19.

Watch
I Didn’t Play Final Fantasy XVI ‘Right,’ And That’s OK
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Most Sought After Elden Ring Sword Has A Storied History
August 17, 2023
The Week In Games: What’s Releasing Beyond Pikmin 4
July 17, 2023

First up is Nier: Replicant ver.1.22474487139, the 2021 remaster of Square Enix’s cult-classic 2010 action-RPG, Nier: Gestalt. Summarizing this predecessor to creator Yoko Taro’s later mega-hit Nier: Automata is a bit of a tall task considering its many twists, turns, and multiple endings. All you need to know is you play as a nameless protagonist as he and his party of outcasts battle against hordes of otherworldly monsters to save his kidnapped sister. The game is chock full of anime-esque weapons and even more (slightly clunky) anime-inspired combat and its soundtrack unequivocably fucks.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - 13 Stories Trailer | PS4

Another big get in September will be the sci-fi time-traveling with mechs (!) saga 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Developed by Vanillaware, 13 Sentinels follows a group of high school students who summon giant mechs to defend their city from invading kaiju. 13 Sentinels plays like a mix between a tactical tower defense game and a 2D side-scrolling adventure game with lovely background art. If that’s a sufficient elevator pitch for you, I would advise keeping a notepad on hand because the game has a bunch of mind-blowing twists that’ll make your brain whirl.

Advertisement

PS Plus Line-Up For September 2023

Here’s everything else coming to PS Plus in September:

  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
  • Star Ocean The Divine Force
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
  • Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
  • Unpacking
  • Planet Coaster: Console Edition
  • This War of Mine: Final Cut
  • Cloudpunk
  • Contra: Rogue Corps
  • Tails Noir
  • Call of the Sea
  • West of Dead
  • Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
  • PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

And here are the additional games coming for PlayStation Premium members (it’s mostly more Star Ocean):

  • Star Ocean First Departure R
  • Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
  • Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster
  • Dragon’s Crown Pro

Looks like a pretty strong month, all told.

   