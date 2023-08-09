PS Plus Titles For August Include Destiny 2’s Best Campaign Ever

Gather ‘round, gamers—more specifically PlayStation Plus subscribers—because a new lineup of games is coming to you this August and unlike last month’s horror-themed offerings, this month’s helpings feature a tonal variety of games, including a turned-based role-playing game hitting the service on day one. Here’s everything coming to PS Plus on August 29.

Sea of Stars, the aforementioned RPG, follows three adventurers as they use magic harnessed from the sun and moon to defeat monsters created by an evil alchemist called The Fleshmancer. Gross. Sabotage Studio, who previously offered a modernized take on 8- and 16-bit ninja games with their well-received 2018 release The Messenger, say their latest game “aims to modernize the classic RPG in terms of turn-based combat, storytelling, exploration and interactions with the environment, while still offering a hearty slice of nostalgia and good old, simple fun.” Sea of Stars is slated to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch on August 29.

Sabotage Studio

Outside of Sea of Stars, other big titles coming to PS Plus include Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Lost Judgment, and Moving Out 2. Considered to be the “best campaign” Destiny 2 has ever had by Kotaku’s own Ethan Gatch, The Witch Queen charges guardians with solving the mystery of how Savathûn, the titular witch queen, stole the Light. By solve, I of course mean shoot-banging their way through a bunch of levels while acquiring some sweet loot to add to their wardrobe and armory, the real objective of Destiny 2.



Advertisement

Lost Judgment, from the team that made the Like A Dragon series (the Yakuza games), sees detective Takayuki Yagami investigate a string of brutal serial killings across Kamurocho that puts his loyalty to the justice system into question.



Much like its predecessor, Moving Out 2 will have players packing up a house full of furniture and other miscellaneous items as carefully or as roughly as they see fit. Unlike Moving Out, which could only be played solo or through couch co-op, Moving Out 2 will let players lift with their knees in online co-op and cross-play.



PlayStation / SMG Studio / Devm Games

PS Plus Line-Up For August 2023

Here’s everything else coming to PS Plus at the end of August:

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition

Source of Madness

Cursed Golf

Dreams

PJ Masks: Heroe of the Night

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition

Spellforce III Reforced

Midnight Fight Express



