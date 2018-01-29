Christian Petersen/Getty Images

What’s up with the PlayStation Network? For the past week, Sony’s premium online service has been intermittently offline, with users reporting issues playing games, streaming videos, and logging into their accounts.



The problems appear to have started around January 23, and we’ve gotten tips and seen reports of sporadic outages on almost every day since. Sony has chimed in a few times on Twitter and its status page, and there are big clusters of reports over on DownDetector.com, including:

5,000 reports on the afternoon of January 26



Around 2,000 reports on the morning of January 28



About 1,000 reports this morning, January 29

What’s the deal? Major online networks do go down every once in a while, but this seems like an unusually long outage period for a service that we all pay for. Sony hasn’t yet responded to a request for comment.