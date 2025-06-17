PlayStation's New Traveling Concert Sounds Cool, But Needs More Classics

One of the nice things about moving to New York City in 2023 is that I live in a place where cool things happen. So I’ve been going to more video game concerts, which were much more difficult to get to when I lived in the boonies. If you’ve never been to one, these shows fucking rule. I’ve even gone to shows for games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth that I did not like, and Shovel Knight, which I hadn’t played in over a decade, and still had an incredible time. Now that PlayStation is holding its own concert, featuring music from The Last of Us, God of War, Horizon, and Ghost of Tsushima, I will finally get to go to a show featuring the scores of games I’m actually passionate about, and also Ghost of Tsushima. However, if we’re gonna call this “PlayStation: The Concert,” I have a big question for whoever’s putting the show together: Where is the retro PlayStation representation?

A Hot-Fix Is On The Way For MindsEye's Frustrating CPR Mini-Game CC Share Subtitles Off

English A Hot-Fix Is On The Way For MindsEye's Frustrating CPR Mini-Game

PlayStation: The Concert is bringing the music of modern PlayStation to a city near you. The show seems to be making multiple stops in several states, so if you can’t make it to one show, look and see if they’ve got another nearby you can swing. Alongside the aforementioned games which are headlining the concerts, they’ll also feature some selections from Astro Bot, Journey, Uncharted, Helldivers II, and Bloodborne. All good picks if you were wanting to host a tribute to modern PlayStation, but I gotta say, I’m bummed we’ve got nothing that debuted on the original PlayStation or even the PS2. Yeah, God of War started on the second console, but the only games featured in the trailer for the show are from the Norse-themed reboot on the PS4.

PlayStation

Where’s my Parappa the Rapper medley? What about the sultry tones of a Sly Cooper song? You just put out a Ratchet & Clank game on the PS5. Why are we forgetting the games that helped pave the way for the big prestige blockbusters? The show’s three months away, so there’s probably not a ton of time to shift the setlist around to spotlight older games. But it does feel a little ahistorical, and odd considering the company’s Game of the Year winner, Astro Bot, was obsessed with that history.

Advertisement

Anyway, I’ll still show up because I’d love to hear The Last of Us’ music performed live. If you, too, would like to see the show, presales begin June 18 and 19. The full list of tour dates is as follows:

2025

Oct. 9, Williamsport, PA, Community Arts Center

Oct. 11, New York, NY, The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Oct. 12, Reading, PA, Santander Performing Arts Center

Oct. 14, Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

Oct. 15, Richmond, VA, Altria Theatre

Oct. 16, Baltimore, MD, The Lyric

Oct. 17-18, Washington, DC, The National Theatre

Oct. 19, Hartford, CT, The Bushnell

Oct. 21, Grand Rapids, MI, DeVos Performance Hall

Oct. 23, Huntsville, AL, Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Oct. 24, Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

Oct. 28, St. Louis, MO, The Fabulous Fox

Oct. 29, Des Moines, IA, Des Moines Civic Center

Oct. 30, Kansas City, MO, Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Oct. 31-Nov. 1, Chicago, IL, Cadillac Palace Theatre

Nov. 2, Columbus, OH, Palace Theatre

Nov. 4, Huntington, WV, Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center

Nov. 5, Cleveland, OH, KeyBank State Theatre

Nov. 6, Louisville, KY, The Kentucky Center

Nov. 7, Detroit, MI, Fisher Theatre

Nov. 11, Red Bank, NJ, Count Basie Center For the Arts

Nov. 13-14, Boston, MA, Boch Center Wang Theatre

Nov. 16, Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

2026

Jan. 23, Springfield, MO, Juanita K. Hammons Hall for Performing Art

Jan. 24, Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre

Jan. 27, Little Rock, AR, Robinson Center

Jan. 28, Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

Jan. 29, Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall

Jan. 30, El Paso, TX, Abraham Chavez Theatre

Jan. 31, Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Financial Theatre

Feb. 1, Las Vegas, NV, The Smith Center

Feb. 3, Salt Lake City, UT, Eccles Theater

Feb. 4, Boise, ID, Morrison Center

Feb. 7, Seattle, WA, The Paramount Theatre

Feb. 9, Portland, OR, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Feb. 10, Sacramento, CA, Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 11, Los Angeles, CA, Peacock Theater

Feb. 12, Costa Mesa, CA, Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Feb. 13, Riverside, CA, For Theater

Feb. 15, San Francisco, CA, Golden Gate Theatre

Feb. 18, Spokane, WA, First Interstate Center for the Arts

Feb. 20-21, San Jose, CA, San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 22, San Diego, CA, San Diego Civic Theatre

Feb. 24, Denver, CO, Buell Theatre

Feb. 25, Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater

Feb. 26, Minneapolis, MN, Orpheum Theatre

Feb. 27, Ft. Wayne, IN, Embassy Theatre

Feb. 28, Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre

March 1, Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater

March 4, San Antonio, TX, Majestic Theatre

March 5, Ft. Worth, TX, Will Rogers Auditorium

March 6, New Orleans, LA, Mahalia Jackson Theater

March 7, Jacksonville, FL, Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

March 8, Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 11, Raleigh, NC, Memorial Auditorium

March 12, Columbia County, GA, Columbia County Performing Arts Center

March 13, Wilmington, NC, CFCC’s Wilson Center

March 14, Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts | Walt Disney Theater

March 15, West Palm Beach, FL, Dreyfoos Hall

March 17, New Philadelphia, OH, Performing Arts Center - Kent State University at Tuscarawas

March 18, Midland, MI, Midland Center for the Arts

March 19, Dayton, OH, Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center

March 21, Newark, NJ, New Jersey Performing Arts Center

March 22, Hershey, PA, Hershey Theatre

March 24, Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

March 28, Waterbury, CT, Palace Theater

March 29, Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theatre

April 7, St. Johns, NL, Mary Brown’s Centre

April 9, Halifax, NS, Scotiabank Centre

April 11, Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre

April 13, Montreal, QC, Place des Arts



