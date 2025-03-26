PlayStation 5 Now Lets You Post Beets In The Group Chat

A new update for the PlayStation 5 has arrived and it has two major components. The first is refreshed activity cards that now display more info. The second is the introduction of new emoji, including root vegetables, aka beets.

Activity cards, which are neat but still flawed shortcuts meant to help players complete specific milestones in their respective games more easily, now display the full activity info, though spoilers will still be omitted. More importantly for me, a handful of new emoji introduced with Unicode 16.0 have been added to the PlayStation Network.

Those include Face with Bags Under Eyes, Leafless Tree, and Shovel, among others. A purple Splatter emoji looks like someone murked Grimace for failing to pay back a loan. But my favorite is the beautiful red beet which is sort of the lawful good alignment version of the peach butt emoji. I can’t wait to spam all of my PSN friends with it.

The PS4 also received a small update this week but it’s much less exciting. “We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens,” it reads. It’s about time!

Here are the full patch notes for the PS5 update:

PS5 Version: 25.02-11.00.00: We’ve made it simpler to view details about activities. Activity details are now fully displayed on cards. Potential spoilers will still be hidden.

Unicode 16.0 emojis are now supported. You can use them in your messages.

When you set the parental controls’ restriction level to Late Teens or Older , Communication and User-Generated Content will now default to Restrict . If you have previously set the level to Late Teens or Older , your previous settings will not be affected and it will be shown as Customize .

, will now default to . If you have previously set the level to , your previous settings will not be affected and it will be shown as . We’ve improved system software performance and stability.

We’ve improved the messages and usability on some screens.

