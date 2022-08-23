Sony announced a new model for its popular PlayStation 5 DualSense controller at Gamescom today. Called the DualSense Edge, Gamescom host Geoff Keighley described it as a “high-performance, ultra-customizable” gamepad.

Of all the things that marked the launch of the PS5, few impressed more than the DualSense. Not only does it have a heft not present in its predecessor, the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4, but it also has impressive haptics throughout the whole thing—including pressure-sensitive triggers.

In games like Housemarque’s action roguelike Returnal, you could literally feel the controller rumble with the cadence of a drizzle during rainy segments. For Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, when you went to swing down the avenues of New York City, you could feel the triggers tense up as you reached the apex. And some folks recommended getting Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 over Xbox Series X/S solely on the strength of its incorporation of the DualSense’s haptic capabilities.

Advertisement

But the DualSense wasn’t perfect. Shortly after the PS5's launch, players reported issues with drift—basically, the thumbsticks acting of their own accordance without any player input—and said repairs were a pain. Today’s brief trailer for the DualSense Edge showed a crosscut of the controller’s thumbsticks.

The new DualSense Edge will feature “custom control profiles, customized to your playstyle,” Keighley said. In a blog post, Sony expounded on that: You can remap button inputs and deadzones, and save multiple profiles for different users. You’ll also be able to entirely replace the stick modules, which should address any lingering issues of controller drift, and can swap out stick caps and rear buttons.

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Nooci ReNoo Listen to your gut

Nooci is an East-meets-West herbal health brand whose ReNoo packets are full of herbs and goodness to promote better digestion. Get 10% off at Nooci Use the promo code NOOCI10 Advertisement

Also, it features a snazzy jet black touch pad. (About a year after the release of the PS5, Sony unveiled official jet black console covers, alongside a handful in other colors.) In some ways, the DualSense Edge sounds like Sony’s answer to the Xbox’s highly customizable Elite controller. Regarded as one of the best gamepads on the market, the Elite Series 2 sells for $179.

Sony did not announce a release date, or a price, for the DualSense Edge.