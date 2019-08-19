PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is getting crossplay on consoles. During today’s Inside Xbox livestream, it was announced that crossplay between Xbox and Playstation players is on the way. The update is planned for late September on test servers and (hopefully) early October for live servers.
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is getting crossplay on consoles. During today’s Inside Xbox livestream, it was announced that crossplay between Xbox and Playstation players is on the way. The update is planned for late September on test servers and (hopefully) early October for live servers.