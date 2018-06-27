Last month, Kotaku reported that South Korea’s PUBG Corp., the studio behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, was suing Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, for copyright infringement. PUBG Corp. has now withdrawn its lawsuit.

Earlier this week, PUBG Corp. sent a withdrawal letter to Epic Games, the studio behind Fortnite. According to Bloomberg, the court case is no more.

Chinese internet giant Tencent has ownership in both companies, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds runs on Epic’s Unreal Engine.

PUBG Corp. would not say why the lawsuit has been dropped, nor would it say whether or not a settlement has been reached. Epic’s Korea branch didn’t issue a comment to Bloomberg, and Kotaku has also followed up with Epic for comment but did not receive one prior to publication.