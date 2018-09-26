In a post on the Fortnite subreddit and Twitter today, Epic announced that it’s working to let players unlink their accounts from a particular console and, in the near future, ultimately be able to merge them so their progress carries over no matter where they play the game.

Earlier today, Sony announced a beta for Fortnite cross-play between PS4 and every other platform, reversing the company’s current policy of now allowing Fortnite players on its console to interact online with those on Xbox One or Nintendo Switch. Now, Epic says players will be able to move their account progress between different platforms, starting in just a few days.

Here’s the company’s statement in full, according to a reddit post:

“For players who created an extra account to play Fortnite on multiple console platforms, we’re working on two things: 1) An account-merging feature to combine Battle Royale purchases, coming in November. 2) Enabling unlinking a console from one Fortnite account, and relinking to another Fortnite account. Coming in a few days.”

While Fortnite players, and players in several other online games, have wanted cross-play for a long time now, shared progress has, for some, been an even bigger issue. After Nintendo announced Fortnite for Switch at this year’s E3, players who already had accounts on PS4 learned that in order to begin playing on Switch they would need to create a new account and start from scratch. All of the in-game items and progress they had accumulated was locked to the PS4 version of their Fortnite account, something that wasn’t the case between PC and Switch.

It remains to be seen whether other studios will be able to achieve the same for their games. Bethesda’s Pete Hines said today that there aren’t any plans to make Fallout 76 cross play, and Rocket League’s creators at Psyonix told Kotaku that while they would like to do cross play between PS4 and the other versions of their game, that decision is ultimately up to Sony.

Cross play is easier to address than shared progress from a technical standpoint, as evidenced by the fact that Epic once enabled it by complete accident, but the studio will need some time to make account merging a reality. For example, the Witcher card game Gwent and the shooter MMO Warframe don’t currently let players share progress between various platforms. Neither does Destiny, for that matter.

Still, it’s possible that Sony’s evolving position on cross play could eventually extend to the developers of those games and others, or they might also introduce ways for merging accounts in their games in the future as well.