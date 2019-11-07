Players who own Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] will be able to upgrade to Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] for free when the game lands on PlayStation 4 next year. The announcement mentions that there will still be some DLC charges involved, but the balance changes won’t require any additional purchases.
