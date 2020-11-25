Black Friday Is Almost Here!
News

Play As Milla Jovovich's Character In Monster Hunter: World

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:monster hunter
monster hunterMilla Jovovichmonster hunter worldMonster Hunter World: Iceborne
Illustration for article titled Play As Milla Jovovichs Character In iMonster Hunter: World/i
Screenshot: CapcomChannel

To mark the release of the live-action Monster Hunter movie, Milla Jovovich’s character, Captain Natalie Artemis, will be playable in an upcoming Monster Hunter World: Iceborne event.

According to Capcom, the crossover event will kick off internationally on December 4, with Artemis taking part in two limited-time-only quests, each with special rewards such as materials to craft armor from the movie.

Below is a look at the in-game version of Jovovich’s character:

The first event is called “The New World,” with Artemis going head-to-head with a Black Diablos, while the second is dubbed “To Our World.”

Jovovich is actually voicing her character. Capcom points out that she’ll be speaking English, while the other in-game characters will be speaking Monster Hunter lingo. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

yodasneglectedbrother
Yoda’s Neglected Brother

Ya know, the end of that trailer makes Milla’s part seem like not straight shit. Shit, i bet she ain’t nothing. Huh. Fuckin aye.