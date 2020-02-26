Platinum Games Is Finally Publishing Its Own Original Game

Screenshot : Platinum Games

For years now, Platinum Games has been making games under contract or with the cooperation of publishers, whether that was Sega or Square Enix . Now, it’s finally making a game that it fully owns and will self publish. Right now, the working title is Project G.G.



In an official release, director Hideki Kamiya said, “Unlike any of the games we’ve made so far, it’s going to be a 100 percent Platinum Games title. For everything from its setting and characters, to its game design and story, to how it’s promoted–Platinum Games is in full control.”

The games Platinum Games previously developed ultimately belong to the publisher. “Any and all decisions about how those games are promoted, how their content is used, and so on, are entirely up to the publisher.”

“As a creator, it’s hard not to think of my games as my children,” Kamiya continued. “After all, it takes a lot of hard work to raise them up, and a lot of love, too. However, once they’re done, any choices about them are entirely out of my hands. So, for example, no matter how many times people tell me, ‘You should make a sequel to this game,’ or, ‘I’d love to see it on that console,’ there’s nothing I can do about it.”

The project’s short teaser is short on details. There is a person in some kind of suit. There are rocks and smoke. I see a cat.

This looks like a scene from Ultraman with a giant hero battling a kaiju.



With this new-found freedom, Kamiya says there is a tremendous responsibility. “Still, I think we can harness that sense of responsibility and turn it into motivation to make Project G.G. the best game it can be.”

Currently, the platform, genre and release date are all to be decided.