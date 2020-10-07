Pikmin 3 Deluxe is getting a demo later today on the Nintendo eShop. You’ll be able to transfer your save data to the full game, and completing the demo will also unlock an extra difficulty tier in it, too.
DISCUSSION
This is awesome! Pikmin 1 always stressed me out like crazy because the time seemed to fly by so quickly but I could never put it down because it was so charming and fun. Pikmin 2 was really fun but I didn’t even play that until 2018. I’m really looking forward to finally playing 3 after all these years. I hope this sells well so maybe we’ll finally hear an update about Pikmin 4 in 2029.