News

Hideo Kojima's 'Next-Gen' Espionage Successor To Metal Gear Is Over 5 Years Away

At this point, PhysInt likely won't arrive until a few years after the PlayStation 6 launches

By
Ethan Gach
A guy who looks like Solid Snake wears a bandana.
Image: Kojima Productions

Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima’s return to the stealth shooter genre, Physint, was first revealed by Sony over a year ago. Called a “next-gen” espionage game at the time, the director recently said it’s still “five or six” years away from release, all but confirming it’ll be developed for PlayStation 6.

The potential timeline was shared during an interview about an upcoming cinematic adaptation of Death Stranding being led by A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski. Asked by Le Film Français if he’s considered making a movie himself, Kojima explained that he’s received plenty of offers but hasn’t found the time.

“Besides Death Stranding 2, there is Physint in development,” Kojima said (via ResetEra). “That will take me another five or six years. Maybe after that, I could finally decide to tackle a film. I grew up with cinema. Directing would be a kind of homage to it. Besides, I’m getting older, and I would prefer to do it while still young!”

Physint will be “the culmination of my work,” Kojima said when it was first announced. The reveal came during a PlayStation State of Play that included a drone tour of a Hollywood movie set, with the developer promising that while it was definitely a game, it would also be “a movie at the same time in terms of look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion, and sound.” That line has already been getting blurry with Death Stranding and its upcoming sequel, which include A-list talent and cinematic storytelling that heavily leans into the language and logic of film.

What does taking that to the next level mean? It sounds like it’ll be a few years yet before Kojima Productions even has a teaser to share, let alone a look at actual gameplay or cutscenes. The ex-Konami director is also working on an Xbox exclusive called OD with Jordan Peele, but didn’t mention that one during his recent interview. Maybe that’s because it’s more of an interactive movie than a game, or possibly because the timeline for it remains as murky as when it was first announced at The Game Awards 2023.

