There is very little I can tell you about Phantom Blade 0 after watching the trailer. Who’s making it? When is it coming out? What type of game is it? I’m still not really sure, but it’s certainly giving me a vibe like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty had a love child with Bloodborne, and it was only an Unreal Engine 5 launch demo. In a good way.



Here, take a look for yourself:



The game is being made by S-Games, which is currently working on the 2D action-RPG Phantom Blade: Executioners and has previously only made mobile games. Still, the gameplay in the trailer does look incredibly slick and it’s far from just some flashy cinematics. And despite looking like half a dozen other games that I’ve seen trailers for over the past year, I’m really into it. Here’s how the studio describes Phantom Blade’s story:

In Phantom Blade Zero, you play as Soul, an elite assassin serving an elusive but powerful organization known simply as “The Order.” Soul is framed for the murder of The Order’s patriarch, gravely injured in the ensuing manhunt, and, though his life is saved by a mystic healer, the makeshift cure will only last for 66 days. Now, he must fight against powerful foes and inhuman monstrosities, all while seeking out the mastermind behind it all before his time runs out.

It’s not actually Bloodborne 2, however, or even a remake of the first game, for that matter. Fans of the PS4 exclusive have been desperate for any sign that the FromSoftware Souls-like would return in some way, even if just via a PC port or “next-gen” upgrade. Hopes and dreams aside, that doesn’t actually seem likely to happen anytime soon.

In the meantime, there’s no shortage of Soulsbornes to help distract from the disappointment, and Phantom Blade Zero seems like it could be another one. While it’s not clear if it will have similar mechanics, there does appear to be a bonfire in one scene, and an emphasis on wild enemy designs and boss encounters. We’ll see. Whether that’s in a year or five will be the big question.

