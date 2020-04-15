Phantasy Star Online 2's beta is over and it’s officially out on Xbox One. The free-to-play MMORPG originally came out in 2012 but was never released in North America. Kotaku’s Heather Alexandra called it late-night gaming popcorn in her write-up. The game is also coming to PC in late May.
