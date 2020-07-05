Persona 5's Anime Is Finally Getting A $300 English Dub

Gif : Persona 5: The Animation

While Persona 5's anime has been out for over two years now, it’s only been available to watch with subtitles. The show’s upcoming Blu-ray release in the West is changing that, bringing back most of the game’s English-language cast for a dubbed release that...is going to cost you.



I’m not really down on the pricing practices employed by the show’s distributor, Aniplex, and apparently this is normal for them. But the box set featuring this dubbed release, containing 28 episodes totalling around 14.5 hours, is $300.

It’s cool that we finally get to watch the series as most of us will have played the games, but...the game’s re-release only just came out, and this series is basically just a re-telling of that, so $300 sure is a lot in these times to spend on an anime box set.

If you’re still keen though, it’ll be out on September 29.

(If you’re after a shorter, cheaper Persona 5 animated experience, the short released at the same time as the game is pretty good!)