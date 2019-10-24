Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers now has a Japanese release date and a brand new trailer. The musou take on Persona drops in Japan on February 20, 2020, for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. It also looks slick as heck, as you might expect from a Persona 5 spin-off.
