Following yesterday’s detailing of a cool, expanded edition of Persona 5 coming to the PlayStation 4, today Atlus reveals Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, a musou action RPG by Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force, coming to the Nintendo Switch and PS4. Welp.

Fans of Omega Force games like Dynasty Warriors, Hyrule Warriors and Fire Emblem Warriors should be jazzed at the idea of a game where Persona 5 characters battle endless hordes of enemies using spectacular special moves. Nintendo fans hoping that the code name “Persona 5 S” used on Atlus’ teaser website for the game was code for a Switch port of Persona 5, not so much. At least we’ve got Joker in Smash Bros., right?

No word on a release date or a stateside release. Surely we’ll get both in time.