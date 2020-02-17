Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Persona 5 Royal Is Editing Two Homophobic Scenes

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:persona 5
1.9K
8
1

Persona is a series that has sometimes struggled with homosexuality, like Persona 4's well-meaning-but-ultimately-busted approach to Kanji’s romance. Persona 5, meanwhile, had a couple of scenes involving a “Scruffy Romantic” and “Beefy Trendsetter” on release that were...yeah.

Advertisement

Here’s the first of those scenes:

Just so you can get a clearer idea of the tone, here’s the same scene from the Persona 5 anime:

Later on, you can be reunited with the pair during the classmate’s trip to Hawaii:

To be clear: not only are these scenes wildly stereotypical, but they go so far as to threaten abduction and sexual assault against a high school kid.

Publishers Atlus received criticism over this when Persona 5 was first released, and given the time to think it over have decided to edit both of these scenes for the game’s impending re-release.

Atlus Communications Manager Ari Advincula has told IGN that “We actually were able to go through some of the lines that players may not have received as well, look at that feedback, and then [update it] for the current generation.”

Advertisement

Both the Shibuya and beach scenes have now been edited to tone it down, and Atlus’ “internal content review team” sees the changes as a “chance to make it right.”

Persona 5 Royal is out on PS4 on March 31.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

This Is A Controller For A Sega Saturn Game

Zombie Army 4 Is Just Another Zombie Game, But It's A Really Good One

It's Almost Like The Akira Manga Predicted The Coronavirus Outbreak

Rice Balls Like You've Never Seen Before