What Each Edition Of Persona 3 Reload Will Get You

Persona 3 Reload, a full-fledged remake of Atlus Games’ beloved 2006 role-playing game Persona 3, is set to release on February 2, 2024, for Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows. So take a deep breath and relax, you’ve still got a bit of time to play through October’s busy fall releases before hunkering down for an RPG-filled winter.



The remake is far from being the definitive version of Persona 3, given its lack of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 3 FES content, which means no appearance from fan-favorite female protagonist Kotone Shiomi. However, its various pre-order versions (and the bonus items that come with them) might soften the blow for longtime fans. Here’s a guide for what each pre-order version of Persona 3 Reload will get you.

Persona 3 Reload Physical Edition

Price: $70

What You Get: Pre-orders of any version of Persona 3 Reload will get you the base game, as well as six Persona 4 Golden background music tracks as bonus DLC. The bonus DLC will let you listen to “Reach Out to The Truth,” “Time to Make History,” “I’ll Face Myself,” “A New World Fool,” “Fog,” and “Period” in P3R. So if you just wanna jam to some P4G tunes and don’t wanna pay a little extra for something extra, this is the version of P3R for you.

Persona 3 Reload Digital Deluxe Edition

Price: $80

What You Get: P3R’s digital deluxe edition will get you the base game, six bonus P4G tracks, the game’s 64-page digital artbook, and its 60-song soundtrack of newly arranged and all-new songs by the Atlus sound team.

Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition

Price: $100

What You Get: P3R’s Digital Premium Edition includes the base game, P4G’s bonus tracks, the digital artbook​ and soundtrack, as well as all of Reload’s DLC on launch. Here’s a description of P3R’s DLC pack:

Persona 5 Reload Phantom Thieves Costume Set

P5R Shujin Academy Costume Set

P5R Persona Set 1

P5R Persona Set 2

P4G Yasogami High Costume Set

P4G Persona Set​

Persona 3 Reload Aigis Edition

Price: $200



What You Get: Last is the big kahuna: Persona 3 Reload’s Aigis Edition. Pre-ordering this eye-wateringly expensive version will get you the base game, a physical art book, a two-disc P3R soundtrack, a P3R DLC pack voucher​, and an Aigis figure. There’s no clear information on the size of that Aigis just yet, although it looks like a standard 6-inch prize figure.