In what started as a joke and is now our manifest reality, thousands of people are expected to storm Area 51 today. Today, we witnessed just one of many on camera running through the desert like characters from the popular anime series Naruto.



“Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” began as a joke Facebook event earlier this year. “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens,” the post read. Two million people hit “Going.” There were plans for a music fest called “Alienstock.” But in the intervening months, the Facebook event’s creator has condemned the initiative, citing a lack of infrastructure and safety issues, and the event has been removed. A spokesperson for the U.S. Air Force told the Washington Post that Area 51 “is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces.”

Today is the planned date of the event, and according to 13 Action News, Rachel, Nevada, is still preparing for an onslaught of alien truthers and Naruto fans. In the 13 Action News report, one attendee gave the world a demonstration of their grit and dedication to seeing them aliens:

You can watch the full clip here.

It’s a skillful and practiced Naruto run. For those intimidated by this young lad’s chops, thankfully, there is a surprisingly thorough WikiHow on how to “Run Like Naruto.” Just don’t do it near army bases.