Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Izuyo

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

We’ve previously seen made-in-Japan latte art and banana art. Both are great. Now let’s marvel at the art bread of Twitter user Izuyo.



All the coloring is done with completely natural ingredients, Izuyo writes. Obviously, the fact that the bread will expand and rise when baking must be taken into account.

Amazing! Have a look at Izuyo’s other work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more, check out Izuyo’s Twitter.