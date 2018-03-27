This is Pepsi J-Cola. According to website NariNari, it is aimed at Japan’s cola-loving “heavy users.”



That’s exactly what NariNari wrote: ヘビーユーザー (hebiiyuuzaa), which is, of course, what’s used in the cola industry to refer to people who drink loads of the fizzy beverage.

J-Cola was developed after getting feedback from over a hundred Japanese cola lovers.

The result was a deeper Pepsi with a refreshing aftertaste. Besides the standard Pepsi J-Cola, there is a Zero version as well as a Midnight one, which NariNari describes as the “flavor type.” Suntory, in the drink’s official release, says it has a blackcurrant aroma and is designed to be enjoyed at night.



