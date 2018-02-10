Kingdom Hearts III got a new trailer last night and by all accounts it’s going to release sometime this year. But what we really need to talk about is the wonderful abomination that is the Monsters, Inc. version of Goofy.

For anyone unfamiliar with the games, Kingdom Hearts is about Donald Duck, Goofy, and a boy named Sora and their travels too and from various Disney and Final Fantasy-themed kingdoms. I mean, it’s about a whole lot more than that, so much more than that that just thinking about it is giving me a headache, but that’s the core of the game. Every time the trio shows up in a new kingdom, they change form to match the scenery. A sort of “when in Rome” deal. And so with the announcement of Monsters, Inc. being in the new game, we have Monsters, Inc. Donald, Sora, and...Goofy.

For instance, above is the Atlantica Goofy from the Kingdom Hearts’ world based on The Little Mermaid. There’s also a Halloween Town version for when the crew does The Nightmare Before Christmas and even a Tron version. They were all pretty low-key. Goofy as a turtle was about as weird as it got.

Now there’s green Goofy, a cross between a non-speaking Dragon Tales character and someone with a soft spot for long bong rips. It’s next level, and depending on who you ask either terrifying or amazing.

