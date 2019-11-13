People Are Putting Mai Shiranui In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Since Nintendo isn’t including King of Fighters character Mai Shiranui in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, fans have started adding Mai any way they can.



As previously reported, director Masahiro Sakurai said Mai would not be added to the game because, as he explained, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is for good boys and girls of many different ages.” Inevitable reactions followed.

As Automaton Media reports, players are naming their Mii Fighters after the missing Mai.

Screenshot : Automaton Media

Players are building Mai custom stages.



Screenshot : Automaton Media

Screenshot : Automaton Media

Screenshot : Automaton Media

Twitter user Crystalonaona shows off the most impressive Mai stage of all: