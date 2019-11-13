People Are Putting Mai Shiranui In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Since Nintendo isn’t including King of Fighters character Mai Shiranui in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, fans have started adding Mai any way they can.
As previously reported, director Masahiro Sakurai said Mai would not be added to the game because, as he explained, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is for good boys and girls of many different ages.” Inevitable reactions followed.
As Automaton Media reports, players are naming their Mii Fighters after the missing Mai.
Players are building Mai custom stages.
Twitter user Crystalonaona shows off the most impressive Mai stage of all: