Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s latest DLC fighter goes live today. SNK’s Terry Bogard arrives with a unique stage with special ring-out rules and a host of guest characters—though not Mai Shiranui, because as director Masahiro Sakurai put it in today’s live stream, “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is for good boys and girls of many different ages.”



You can check out the 45-minute livestream to see him in action, along with a little SNK history lesson from Sakurai.