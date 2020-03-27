Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
People Are Adding Dragon Ball's Yamcha To Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Brian Ashcraft
Some players have been adding Yamcha’s infamous pose to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But why? The pose is well known, but the reason is more than how striking (and humorous) it looks in New Horizons. Rather, Yamcha’s birthday is March 20, which is the day Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released. 

When New Horizons was released, the fact the game share’s its birthday with Yamcha didn’t go unnoticed.

And not surprisingly, some folks started creating in-game versions of Yamcha’s in-game pose.

