Peacemaker Season 2 Will Feature A Whole New Dancing Intro

The next season of HBO Max and DC’s Peacemaker starring John Cena is bringing back the dancing intro seen in the first season. But this time around, it will feature more characters, new dance moves, and a fresh song. And yes, Eagly fans will get to see the bird shake its tail feathers.

But first, just to make sure everyone is on the same page, here’s the fantastic musical intro that appeared before every episode of Peacemaker and which I never skipped a single time. How could you skip something as awesome as this?

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, DCEU boss and Peacemaker showrunner James Gunn confirmed that the new season, starting in August, will once again feature a musical intro. But it will be completely new, partially because so many people died in season one.

“We killed everyone in the season,” Gunn told EW. “So we kind of had to [film a new intro]. Everyone died! Also, we have a lot of new cast members — Tim Meadows is Langston Fleury, Sol Rodriguez is Sasha Bordeaux, and Michael Rooker’s in the cast, Judomaster is a bigger character this time — so I knew that I needed to do a new dance.”

And yes, there will be a new song, though ditching Wig Wam’s infectiously catchy “Do You Wanna Taste It?” was a tough decision for Gunn.

“I really went back and forth an awful lot,” said the showrunner. “And at the end of the day, I decided that we use a new song that’s a little bit more about what the season’s about.”

And for all you fans of Eagly out there, you’ll get to see the bird try to dance this time around. Gunn told EW that in this new intro, we see Peacemaker’s eagle pet try to “dance for the first time.”

“He is not the best at it, but he tries to really join in the dance sequence at the end. He’s got a little pose this time,” said Gunn.

Gunn admits that he’s unsure if the new dance sequence will “one-up” the original featured in season one, but that’s okay because he just wants to make something good that people will like, even if it doesn’t get “4 billion views on TikTok.”

“[The popularity of the original dancing intro] was a complete surprise, and you just can’t replicate that,” said Gunn. “However, the surprises within the show itself, I think, replicate that many times over, because there are so many more twists and turns in this season with what happens and what you find out about this universe.”

Peacemaker finally returns after nearly three years away on August 21 on HBO Max. Yes, it’s called HBO Max again.

