The Commandos series was amazing, then it disappeared, and we’ve all been sad—Shadow Tactics aside—ever since. But the upcoming Partisans 1941 is here to at least try and scratch the same itch.



Shadow Tactics Is A Stealth Renaissance Commandos was a very good video game. It’s also a kind of game that we haven’t seen much of since,… Read more Read

In development at Russian studio Alter Games, it’s a real-time stealth tactics game, only now instead of controlling an elite band of Western Allies, you’re in charge of small teams of partisans working behind German lines.

This 8-minute gameplay trailer looks promising, and while it’s all narrated in Russian, you can enable English subtitles:

Partisans has a release date of “TBD”.