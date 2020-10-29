Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Odds and Ends

Part Time UFO Has A Very Good Dog Butt

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Gif: HAL Laboratory / Nintendo / Kotaku

Part Time UFO, the HAL Laboratory mobile game ported to Switch today, is a charming little project about an alien helping the people of Earth tidy up with its spaceship’s arcade-like claw. It also has a very good dog.

I don’t really have much to say about Part Time UFO other than that. It makes me smile, and these days that’s more than enough to justify its $8.99 price tag.

But I can’t get over this dang dog.

The little dude normally just chills in the background of the opening stage doing dog stuff, but as soon as you pick something up, he breaks into this inscrutable little dance.

Like, what do you even call this? He’s wagging his tail while simultaneously twirling his butt, so I guess it’s a double wag or something. I can’t make heads or tails of what he’s doing, but you know what? I like it.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

DISCUSSION

sensesomethingevil
WARRIORS! Revive the power of the ORBS

This article took too long to be real. That dog was designed for only one reason: Werkin that twerkin