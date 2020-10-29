Part Time UFO Has A Very Good Dog Butt

Gif : HAL Laboratory / Nintendo / Kotaku

Part Time UFO, the HAL Laboratory mobile game ported to Switch today, is a charming little project about an alien helping the people of Earth tidy up with its spaceship’s arcade-like claw. It also has a very good dog.

I don’t really have much to say about Part Time UFO other than that. It makes me smile, and these days that’s more than enough to justify its $8.99 price tag.

But I can’t get over this dang dog.

The little dude normally just chills in the background of the opening stage doing dog stuff, but as soon as you pick something up, he breaks into this inscrutable little dance.

Like, what do you even call this? He’s wagging his tail while simultaneously twirling his butt, so I guess it’s a double wag or something. I can’t make heads or tails of what he’s doing, but you know what? I like it.