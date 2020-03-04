Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Fine Art

Parked Out Front

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
493
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Henry Wong is an artist and illustrator based in London who has worked for companies like Netflix and Axis (a studio responsible for, amongst other things, that amazing Blizzard anime from 2018).

You can see more of Henry’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Illustration for article titled Parked Out Front
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Final Fantasy VII Remake's Nostalgia Is A Double-Edged Buster Sword

3 Hours With Final Fantasy VII Remake: Thrilling, But Jarring

Former Counter-Strike Pro Receives 116-Year Sentence, Which She May Not Have To Serve

FIFA Pro Loses After Game Disallows Goal That Clearly Went In