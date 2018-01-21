That Blizzard anime from last week was one of the coolest video game clips I have ever seen, but it turns out it wasn’t the work of the company’s in-house cinematics team. Instead, it was made by two British studios, with help from some of the best video game artists in the business.
The Line (a studio based in London) and Axis Animation (in Scotland) are responsible for the trailer, which was directed by Wesley Louis. Helping out were some names you might be familiar with: Mathias Zamecki was art director and did backgrounds, while LeSean Thomas did the storyboards.
Below you’ll find a bunch of art that went into the clip’s creation.
Full credits:
The Line:
Director: Wesley Louis
Exec Producer: Sam Taylor
Producer: Hanae Seida
Storyboard: LeSean Thomas
Additional Boards: Alvise Zennaro
Art Director/Layout: Mathias Zamecki
Animation: Jonathan Djob Nkondo Alvise Zennaro
FX Animation: Naoki Araiza Tokumasu
Backgrounds: Mathias Zamecki Igor Piwowarczyk
Additional Backgrounds: Bjorn Erik-Aschim Michael Shorten
Clean Up Artsts: Setareh Seto Francisco Magalhães Venla Linna, Bianca Howell, Reg Isaac, Walid Abou El Joud, Kelly Holmes, Jennifer Belobi
Compositing Supervisor: Max Taylor
Compositing Lead: Freddie Lewis-Wall
Compositing: Deborah Ho
Graphic Design: Max Taylor
Production Assistant: Leana Mae Felipe
CG Supervisor: Tom Flavelle
Modelling: Luke Gibbard Tom Flavelle
2D/3D Pipeline Development: Jack Straw, Lawrence Bennett
Compositing: Kye Dorricott: Tom Flavelle
Rigging: Simon Legrand
CG Animation: Luke Gibbard, Tom Flavelle, Simon Legrand
Axis:
Exec Producer: Andrew Pearce
Creative Director: Richard Scott
Producer: Laura McAllister
Production Coordinator: Sophie Robeson
Blizzard
Music: Blizzard Entertainment
BXFYS Audio
Sound Design: Box Of Toys Audio
