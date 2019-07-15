Baby names are important. If you need suggestions, you can always try Google. Or, as one Indonesian family did, you can skip the looking on Google and just name your kid after it.



The Jakarta Post (via AsiaOne) reports that parents Ella Karina and Andi Cahya Saputra decided to name their son “Google.” Ella was originally against her husband’s idea, only referring to her son as “baby boy” during the first few months after birth, but eventually warmed up to the name.

“I hope my son will be a leader who leads many people, who is useful to many others,” Ella told news site Kompas (via Coconuts).

“When I read comments on social media, oh my God, was I that low? Some even said [I named my son Google] to get financial compensation, or that my son would be recruited by Google in the future, or gets his schooling paid for by Google,” said father Andi. “I said ‘Amen’ to positive messages, because I try to think positively.”

People name their kids after cities and famous characters, so why not multi-national corporations?

As Coconuts points out, in the past babies named after companies or products like Go-Pay or Pajero Sport have received gifts from the companies. The same is true for Google. According to The Jakarta Post, Google Indonesia apparently sent along some baby presents, such as a jumper emblazoned with “Google.”

“Google Indonesia called us,” Ella said. “They expressed congratulations and wished that baby Google could grow up to be a helpful and useful person to many others.”

I do have one piece of advice to the young boy: Don’t be evil.