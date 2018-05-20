Paradox, makers of epics like Crusader Kings and Europa Universalis, have a new grand strategy game coming called Imperator: Rome.



The debut trailer doesn’t show much (actually it doesn’t show anything), but Paradox fans should know what to expect: granular control over all aspects of your faction, as you “relive the pageantry and challenges of empire building in the classical era.”

In terms of timing, it’s “set in the tumultuous centuries from Alexander’s Successor Empires in the East to the foundation of the Roman Empire”, so there’s the potential for a lot of alternate history-making.

Advertisement

It’s out in 2019.