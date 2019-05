Twitter user Yto makes incredible Yu-Gi-Oh fan art by cutting up paper. Just look! It’s glorious.



Check it out for yourself.

This Black Rose Dragon was made from paper purchased from Daiso for a couple bucks. Below is how Yto did it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yto’s other Yu-Gi-Oh fan art, which involves cutting up cards and creating miniature shadow boxes, are also incredible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For more, follow Yto on Twitter.