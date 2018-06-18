Photo: Ashcraft (Kotaku)

This morning, Osaka was rocked by a 6.1-magnitude earthquake. There have been at least three casualties, including a 9-year-old girl who was killed while walking to school, and according to The Guardian, hundreds of people were injured in the quake.

Below are clips of Osaka and Kyoto when the earthquake hit.

In Osaka Prefecture and neighboring Hyogo, over 170,000 households are now without power.

Some local supermarkets are closed. The ones that are still open are experiencing the effects of panic buying, no doubt with many worried about aftershocks or a bigger earthquake.

Photo: Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Screenshot: Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Screenshot: Ashcraft (Kotaku)

Bread, instant ramen, microwavable food and water are being snapped up. In many of the areas hardest hit, the shelves are bare. Other types of food, thankfully, and things like tea still appear to be widely available at supermarkets and convenience stores.



“We may have to consider the possibility of even greater earthquakes following, as happened in the quakes in Kumamoto,” Shinji Toda, an earthquake geology professor at Tohoku University, told Kyodo (via The Guardian).

That’s not comforting.