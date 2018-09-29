Pandas are coming to Minecraft. Pandas are coming to Minecraft! Pandas! Are! Coming! To! Minecraft! They were revealed in a Minecon World stream today, and they are “lazy and playful.” They will appear in the holiday update coming to Minecraft later this year.
