Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Pachirisu!

Pachirisu Details

Type: Electric

Average Height: 1‘ 04“

Average Weight: 8.6 lbs.

First Added In Generation IV

When I was a kid, my brother and I would hide food from each other. We had plenty of food, our parents weren’t starving us or anything. But the stuff we loved, like Oreos and Brownies, we would grab some and hid it somewhere in the kitchen. Pachirisu does something similar, but goes another level and electrifies their hidden food stashes. If I could have done that as a kid, I probably would have. Nobody gets my Oreos.

According to Pokedex entries found in various Pokemon games, these small electric rodents will store their favorite berries and nuts in small furballs, which like them, contain electrical charges. If someone grabs one of these hidden traps they will feel a powerful surge of static electricity. How bad are the injuries? Considering this is the Pokemon universe and shit can get dark around here, I just assume these traps are killing kids by the truckload around various villages.

I do have questions for the people who find a furball in a tree and decide to just grab it. That is wild to me. Especially in this universe. Do they not know how crazy things are in this world? Do they not realize that their planet is filled with deadly, dangerous and weird creatures who will hurt or even kill them at the drop of a hat? I have to assume after enough people grabbed these dangerous furballs, they started making public service announcements with famous Pokemon celebrities explaining to kids and teens to “Stop grabbing furballs and start grabbing more fruit and veggies. But not the living plants that will also kill you.”



Also, how many damn electrical rodents are there in the Pokemon universe? It seems like a lot. Is it a lot? Do people get them confused? Are there clubs where people gather and show off their electrical rat?

Favorite Fan Art

Illustration: KoriArredondo (DeviantArt)

No!! Pachirisu get away from that thing. It isn’t a harmless balloon! No! Let go. Run!

Random Facts

By rubbing their cheeks together, Pachirisu can share their electrical charges. Which means, theoretically (according to me, a non-expert) if enough of them charge up one Pachirisu, they could create a supercharged creature that might be able to take out half of a small town.

These little rats are fast. According to Bulbapedia, they can actually run fast enough and long enough to tire out most other Pokemon. So don’t piss one of these things off by calling it Pikachu or something.

They are often found in woods on the outskirts of power plants, which makes you wonder how safe those plants are to live around.

Best Comment From Last Week

I keep bees as a hobby, and it never occurred to me that only female combees can evolve, which is just awesome. Drone bees are basically useless and pretty much just exist as sperm receptacles. It is creepy though that the Combee hive exists in its mom’s butt, that’s unsettling. -Stunydunk

It really is unsettling. I don’t want this to become a trend in future Pokemon creatures. Like, hey look at this bear that has a dog face, also it shoots babies out its stomach holes. Don’t make that Pokemon, Gamefreak. Please.